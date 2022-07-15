Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 269.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 315,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

