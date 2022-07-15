McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $326.49 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $186.61 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.79.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

