Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,854 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 165,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $3,238,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 312,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.95.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

