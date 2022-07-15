Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 26.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $522,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IQVIA by 20.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

