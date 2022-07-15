Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 6,411 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.85 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

