Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $175.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

