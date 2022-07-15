Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,390 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NYSE:CP opened at $69.94 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

