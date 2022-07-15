Patten Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,829,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $169.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

