Patten Group Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02.

