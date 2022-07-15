Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 780.0% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.35.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.55 and a 200-day moving average of $259.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

