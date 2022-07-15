Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

