Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $3,338,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 16.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $379.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

