Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,940 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after buying an additional 44,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.31) to £111 ($132.02) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £130 ($154.61) in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.08 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.67 billion, a PE ratio of -203.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.