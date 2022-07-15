Patten Group Inc. Purchases 641 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

