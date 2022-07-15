Patten Group Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

IIPR opened at $111.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.91. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

