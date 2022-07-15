Patten Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average of $154.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

