Patten Group Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,107.5% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 86,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 82,509 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

