The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE BK opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

