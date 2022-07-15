Greenleaf Trust Makes New $375,000 Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

