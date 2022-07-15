GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after acquiring an additional 730,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after buying an additional 354,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.