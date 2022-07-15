Keybank National Association OH Sells 360 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 87,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,627,000 after acquiring an additional 45,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.95.

NFLX stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

