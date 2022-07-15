3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.87.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.69.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

