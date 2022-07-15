Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

