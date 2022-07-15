GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $795,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.52. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

