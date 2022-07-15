GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 356 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

NYSE OMC opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

