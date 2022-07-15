Keybank National Association OH Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Welltower by 7.3% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $80.10 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.81.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

