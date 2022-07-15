Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,064 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after purchasing an additional 157,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.