Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 423,064 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $48,557,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $124.51 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

