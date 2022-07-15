Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,944,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 36,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.44.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

