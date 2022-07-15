Foster & Motley Inc. Has $322,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 222.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

