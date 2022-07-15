Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $170.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.42 and its 200-day moving average is $186.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

