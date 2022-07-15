Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 35.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.67. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.