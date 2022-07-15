Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 312 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after buying an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $588.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $622.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.73.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.