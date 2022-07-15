Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $268.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

