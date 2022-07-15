Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $288.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

