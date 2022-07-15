Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,523,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 334,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $193,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $208,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $511.94 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

