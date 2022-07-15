Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,267.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,228.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,256.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,532.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.