Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $345.17 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.