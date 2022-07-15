Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,267.38.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,228.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,256.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,532.64.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

