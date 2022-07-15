TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,228.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,256.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,532.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,267.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

