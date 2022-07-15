WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 99 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,911,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,267.38.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,228.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,256.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,532.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

