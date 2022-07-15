Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $288.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

