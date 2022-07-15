Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,228.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,256.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2,532.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,267.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

