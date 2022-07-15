Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,228.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,256.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,532.64. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,267.38.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.