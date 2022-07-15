The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 109,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

SJM opened at $132.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

