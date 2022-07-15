iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $225.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

