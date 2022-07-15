HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.27 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average of $153.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

