The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.27 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average of $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.