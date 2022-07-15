Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Visa stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

