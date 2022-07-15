Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

